Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

L’Oreal

Avon Product

Shiseido

CavinKare

Henkel

Beiersdorf

Godrej Consumer Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Alcohol

Conditioner And Moisturizers

Base And Carrier Substances

Paraben And Propellants

Fragrances

Antimicrobials

Aluminum

Segment by Application

Aerosol Antiperspirant

Roll On Antiperspirant

Sticks & Solids Antiperspirant

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients

1.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Alcohol

1.2.3 Conditioner And Moisturizers

1.2.4 Base And Carrier Substances

1.2.5 Paraben And Propellants

1.2.6 Fragrances

1.2.7 Antimicrobials

1.2.8 Aluminum

1.3 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Segment by Application

1.3.1 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerosol Antiperspirant

1.3.3 Roll On Antiperspirant

1.3.4 Sticks & Solids Antiperspirant

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size

1.5.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production

3.4.1 North America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production

3.5.1 Europe Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Business

7.1 Unilever

7.1.1 Unilever Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Unilever Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Procter & Gamble

7.2.1 Procter & Gamble Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Procter & Gamble Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 L’Oreal

7.3.1 L’Oreal Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 L’Oreal Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Avon Product

7.4.1 Avon Product Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Avon Product Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Shiseido

7.5.1 Shiseido Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Shiseido Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 CavinKare

7.6.1 CavinKare Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 CavinKare Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Henkel

7.7.1 Henkel Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Henkel Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Beiersdorf

7.8.1 Beiersdorf Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Beiersdorf Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Godrej Consumer Products

7.9.1 Godrej Consumer Products Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Godrej Consumer Products Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients

8.4 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Distributors List

9.3 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Forecast

11.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

