Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Edutainment Market Size will escalate rapidly in the Near Future with Top Competitors – Kidzania, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Parks and CurioCity” to its huge collection of research reports.

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global edutainment marketbetween 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the edutainment market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the dynamics and trends of the edutainment market globally across regions such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA and Other APAC, Japan, China and the Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the global edutainment market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global edutainment market and offers insights on various factors such as the services provided by the global edutainment market. The edutainment market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. This edutainment market report segregates the market based on services and applications across different regions worldwide. Key players are introducing technologically advanced products, which is acting as a major driver of the global edutainment market.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2056857

The report starts with an overview of the global edutainment market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints, which are influencing the global edutainment market. The impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in the edutainment market report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global edutainment market analysis is categorised by gaming type, by facility size, by revenue source, by visitor demographics and by region. On the basis of gaming type, the edutainment market is segmented into interactive, non-interactive, explorative and hybrid combination games. On the basis of facility size, the edutainment market is segmented into 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft. and > 40,000 sq. ft. segments. On the basis of revenue source, the edutainment market is segmented into entry fees & tickets, food & beverages, merchandising, advertising and others. On the basis of visitor demographics, the edutainment market is segmented into children (0-12 years), teenager (13-18 years), young adult (19-25 years) and adult (25+ years).

Browse TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/edutainment-market-global-industry-analysis-2013-2017-and-opportunity-assessment-2018-2028-report.html/toc



A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for edutainment across different regions. It provides the market outlook for 20182028, and sets the forecast within the context of edutainment, which includes the latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within regions contributing to the growth of the edutainment market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in these regions. Key regions and countries assessed in edutainment market include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and the rest of Eastern Europe), Western Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Nordic, BENELUX and the rest of WE), SEA & Other APAC (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the rest of APAC), Japan, China and the Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa , Turkey, Northern Africa and the rest of MEA).

The edutainment market report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the edutainment market across various regions globally for the period 2018 2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the edutainment market. To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the edutainment market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the edutainment market, we triangulated the outcome of different services and components, and analysed them based on the technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse it on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the edutainment market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the edutainment portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the edutainment value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the edutainment market. Key competitors covered in the edutainment value chain are Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Parks, CurioCity, Totter’s Otterville, Mattel Play! Town, Little Explorers and Kidz Holding S.A.L.

Key Segments Covered

By edutainment by gaming type

Interactive

Non-interactive

Explorative

Hybrid Combination

By edutainment by facility size

5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.

10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.

20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.

> 40,000 Sq. Ft.

By edutainment by revenue source

Entry fees & tickets

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertising

Others

By edutainment by visitor demographics

Children (0-12)

Teenager (13-18)

Young Adult (19-25)

Adult (25+)



Key Regions Covered

North America edutainment market

United States

Canada

Latin America edutainment market

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe edutainment market

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Nordic

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe edutainment market

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA edutainment Market

India

Australia and New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific

Japan edutainment market

China edutainment market

Middle East and Africa edutainment market

GCC Countries

Turkey

Northern Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Global Edutainment Market: Key Players

Kidzania

Legoland Discovery Center

Kindercity

Plabo

Pororo Parks

CurioCity

Totter’s Otterville

Mattel Play! Town

Little Explorers

Kidz Holding S.A.L.