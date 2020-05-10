Global Electric Bikes Market Strategies, Technology, Trading Operations & Developments

Electric bikes, also referred to as e-bikes, are fitted with an electric motor which is used for gaining momentum. They make use of chargeable batteries, which have different capacities depending upon their size. Electric bikes are classified on the basis of the power of electric motor on which they run. Peddle assist, throttle on demand, speed pedelec and electric moped or motorcycle are the different categories of electric bikes.

Extended government support and implementation of strict rules in various geographies has pushed the sales of electric bikes. In metro cities, especially in North America and European countries, the concepts of public charging infrastructure and rental service for e-bikes is on the rise. Increasing investments on the research and development by several market players, to develop new high efficiency batteries and manufacture high performance vehicles has played a crucial role in fuelling the adoption of electric bikes. Moreover, manufacturers are pushing sales of electric bikes by positioning their product as environment friendly, which not only reduces air pollution but also has the potential to considerably reduce the greenhouse effect as they reflect low tailpipe emissions.

This report focuses on Electric Bikes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Bikes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Accell

Giant Manufacturing

Derby Cycle Holding

Xinri

Panasonic

Bionx International

Mahindra & Mahindra(M&M)

Samsung SDI

Prodeco Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pedal Assist

Throttle On Demand

Speed Pedelec

Moped or Motorcycle

Segment by Application

Online

Offline

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Electric Bikes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Bikes

1.2 Electric Bikes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Bikes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pedal Assist

1.2.3 Throttle On Demand

1.2.4 Speed Pedelec

