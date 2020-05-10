According to Ameco Research, the Global FinFET Technology Market is projected to showcase approximately thriving CAGR of around 42.0% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The “Global FinFET Technology Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global FinFET Technology Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global FinFET Technology Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

A Fin Field-effect transistor (FinFET) is a MOSFET tri-gate transistor built on a substrate where the gate is placed on two, three, or four sides of the channel or wrapped around the channel, forming a double gate structure. These devices have been given the generic name “finfets” because the source/drain region forms fins on the silicon surface. The FinFET devices have significantly faster switching times and higher current density than the mainstream CMOS technology.

North America accounted for the majority market share of the overall FinFET technology market in 2017.

This report focuses on FinFET Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FinFET Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TSMC

Samsung

Intel

GlobalFoundries

United Microelectronics

Qualcomm

MediaTek

ARM

Xilinx

SMIC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

22nm

20nm

16nm

14nm

10nm

7nm

By Product

CPU

SoC

FPGA

GPU

MCU

Network Processor

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Computers and Tablets

Wearables

High-End Networks

Automotive

Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global FinFET Technology Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global FinFET Technology Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025



1 FinFET Technology Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of FinFET Technology

1.2 FinFET Technology Segment By Technology

1.2.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 22nm

1.2.3 20nm

1.2.4 16nm

1.2.5 14nm

1.2.6 10nm

1.2.7 7nm

1.3 FinFET Technology Segment by Application

1.3.1 FinFET Technology Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Computers and Tablets

1.3.4 Wearables

1.3.5 High-End Networks

1.3.6 Automotive

1.4 Global FinFET Technology Market by Region

1.4.1 Global FinFET Technology Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global FinFET Technology Market Size

1.5.1 Global FinFET Technology Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global FinFET Technology Production (2014-2025)

2 Global FinFET Technology Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global FinFET Technology Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global FinFET Technology Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers FinFET Technology Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 FinFET Technology Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 FinFET Technology Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 FinFET Technology Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global FinFET Technology Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global FinFET Technology Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America FinFET Technology Production

3.4.1 North America FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe FinFET Technology Production

3.5.1 Europe FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China FinFET Technology Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan FinFET Technology Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global FinFET Technology Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global FinFET Technology Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America FinFET Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe FinFET Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China FinFET Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan FinFET Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global FinFET Technology Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global FinFET Technology Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global FinFET Technology Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global FinFET Technology Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global FinFET Technology Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global FinFET Technology Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in FinFET Technology Business

7.1 TSMC

7.1.1 TSMC FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 TSMC FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Samsung

7.2.1 Samsung FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Samsung FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Intel

7.3.1 Intel FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Intel FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 GlobalFoundries

7.4.1 GlobalFoundries FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 GlobalFoundries FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 United Microelectronics

7.5.1 United Microelectronics FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 United Microelectronics FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Qualcomm

7.6.1 Qualcomm FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Qualcomm FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 MediaTek

7.7.1 MediaTek FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 MediaTek FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ARM

7.8.1 ARM FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ARM FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Xilinx

7.9.1 Xilinx FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Xilinx FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 SMIC

7.10.1 SMIC FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 SMIC FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 FinFET Technology Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 FinFET Technology Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of FinFET Technology

8.4 FinFET Technology Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 FinFET Technology Distributors List

9.3 FinFET Technology Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global FinFET Technology Market Forecast

11.1 Global FinFET Technology Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global FinFET Technology Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global FinFET Technology Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global FinFET Technology Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America FinFET Technology Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe FinFET Technology Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China FinFET Technology Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan FinFET Technology Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global FinFET Technology Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America FinFET Technology Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe FinFET Technology Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China FinFET Technology Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan FinFET Technology Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global FinFET Technology Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global FinFET Technology Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

