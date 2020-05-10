Global Flip Chip Technology Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 6.0% over the forecast period and reach worth around 35.4 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

In the development of packaging of electronics, the main aim is to lower cost, increase the packaging density, and improve the performance by maintaining or improving the reliability of the circuits. The concept of the flip-chip process where the semiconductor chip is assembled face down onto the circuit board is ideal for size considerations because there is no extra area needed for contacting on the sides of the component. The performance in high-frequency applications is superior to other interconnection methods because the length of the connection path is minimized. Flip chip bumping is a vital step in the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a spacer to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support.

The APAC held a large share of the overall flip chip technology market in 2017.

This report focuses on Flip Chip Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flip Chip Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

Intel

Global Foundries

UMC

ASE

Amkor

STATS ChipPAC

Powertech

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

FC BGA

FC PGA

FC LGA

FC QFN

FC SiP

FC CSP

Segment by Application

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Industrial sector

Medical devices

Smart technologies

Military & aerospace



