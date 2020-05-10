According to Ameco Research, the Global Food Additives Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 5.9% over the forecast period and reach worth around 68.3 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

The “Global Food Additives Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Food Additives Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Food Additives Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Food additives are artificial synthetic or natural substances added to food for the purpose of improving the color, smell and taste of food, as well as for the needs of anti-corrosion and processing technology

A key trend in the food additives market is the growing demand for natural additives derived from plants, animals, and microorganisms.

This report focuses on Food Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CARGILL

BASF

ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND

E.I. DUPONT

KERRY GROUP

INGREDION

TATE & LYLE

CHR. HANSEN HOLDING

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

NOVOZYMES

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acidulants

Colors

Emulsifiers

Flavors

Segment by Application

Bread

Drinks

Ready-To-Use Food

Dairy Products

Seasoning Sauce

Other



Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global Food Additives Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Food Additives Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025



1 Food Additives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Food Additives

1.2 Food Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Additives Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Acidulants

1.2.3 Colors

1.2.4 Emulsifiers

1.2.5 Flavors

1.3 Food Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Food Additives Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Bread

1.3.3 Drinks

1.3.4 Ready-To-Use Food

1.3.5 Dairy Products

1.3.6 Seasoning Sauce

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Food Additives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Food Additives Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Food Additives Market Size

1.5.1 Global Food Additives Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Food Additives Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Food Additives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Food Additives Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Food Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Food Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Food Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Food Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Food Additives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Food Additives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Food Additives Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Food Additives Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Food Additives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Food Additives Production

3.4.1 North America Food Additives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Food Additives Production

3.5.1 Europe Food Additives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Food Additives Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Food Additives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Food Additives Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Food Additives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Food Additives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Food Additives Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Food Additives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Food Additives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Food Additives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Food Additives Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Food Additives Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Food Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Food Additives Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Food Additives Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Food Additives Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Food Additives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Food Additives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Food Additives Business

7.1 CARGILL

7.1.1 CARGILL Food Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Food Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 CARGILL Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Food Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Food Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND

7.3.1 ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND Food Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Food Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 E.I. DUPONT

7.4.1 E.I. DUPONT Food Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Food Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 E.I. DUPONT Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 KERRY GROUP

7.5.1 KERRY GROUP Food Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Food Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 KERRY GROUP Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 INGREDION

7.6.1 INGREDION Food Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Food Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 INGREDION Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 TATE & LYLE

7.7.1 TATE & LYLE Food Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Food Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 TATE & LYLE Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 CHR. HANSEN HOLDING

7.8.1 CHR. HANSEN HOLDING Food Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Food Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 CHR. HANSEN HOLDING Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 EVONIK INDUSTRIES

7.9.1 EVONIK INDUSTRIES Food Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Food Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 EVONIK INDUSTRIES Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 NOVOZYMES

7.10.1 NOVOZYMES Food Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Food Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 NOVOZYMES Food Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Food Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Food Additives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Food Additives

8.4 Food Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Food Additives Distributors List

9.3 Food Additives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Food Additives Market Forecast

11.1 Global Food Additives Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Food Additives Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Food Additives Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Food Additives Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Food Additives Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Food Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Food Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Food Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Food Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Food Additives Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Food Additives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Food Additives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Food Additives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Food Additives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Food Additives Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Food Additives Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

