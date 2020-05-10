According to Ameco Research, the Global FPGA Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 9.3% over the forecast period and reach worth around 15650 MIllion US$ in 2018-2025.

The “Global FPGA Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global FPGA Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global FPGA Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The key driving factor for the growth of the FPGA market is the growing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), the growth of IoT, and reduction in time-to-market.

Flash technology expected to dominate the FPGA market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on FPGA volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FPGA market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

INTEL

MICROSEMI

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR

QUICKLOGIC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES

MICROCHIP

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS

CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR

ACHRONIX

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SRAM

Antifuse

Flash

Segment by Application

Communication

Car

Aerospace

Defense

Medical

Other



Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global FPGA Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global FPGA Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025



1 FPGA Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of FPGA

1.2 FPGA Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global FPGA Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SRAM

1.2.3 Antifuse

1.2.4 Flash

1.3 FPGA Segment by Application

1.3.1 FPGA Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Communication

1.3.3 Car

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Defense

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global FPGA Market by Region

1.4.1 Global FPGA Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global FPGA Market Size

1.5.1 Global FPGA Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global FPGA Production (2014-2025)

2 Global FPGA Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global FPGA Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global FPGA Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global FPGA Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers FPGA Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 FPGA Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 FPGA Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 FPGA Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global FPGA Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global FPGA Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global FPGA Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America FPGA Production

3.4.1 North America FPGA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe FPGA Production

3.5.1 Europe FPGA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China FPGA Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China FPGA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan FPGA Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan FPGA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global FPGA Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global FPGA Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America FPGA Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe FPGA Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China FPGA Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan FPGA Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global FPGA Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global FPGA Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global FPGA Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global FPGA Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global FPGA Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global FPGA Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global FPGA Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global FPGA Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in FPGA Business

7.1 INTEL

7.1.1 INTEL FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 INTEL FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 MICROSEMI

7.2.1 MICROSEMI FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 MICROSEMI FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR

7.3.1 LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 QUICKLOGIC

7.4.1 QUICKLOGIC FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 QUICKLOGIC FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GLOBALFOUNDRIES

7.5.1 GLOBALFOUNDRIES FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GLOBALFOUNDRIES FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 MICROCHIP

7.6.1 MICROCHIP FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 MICROCHIP FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 UNITED MICROELECTRONICS

7.7.1 UNITED MICROELECTRONICS FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 UNITED MICROELECTRONICS FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR

7.8.1 CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ACHRONIX

7.9.1 ACHRONIX FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ACHRONIX FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 GLOBALFOUNDRIES

7.10.1 GLOBALFOUNDRIES FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 GLOBALFOUNDRIES FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 FPGA Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 FPGA Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of FPGA

8.4 FPGA Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 FPGA Distributors List

9.3 FPGA Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global FPGA Market Forecast

11.1 Global FPGA Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global FPGA Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global FPGA Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global FPGA Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global FPGA Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America FPGA Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe FPGA Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China FPGA Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan FPGA Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global FPGA Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America FPGA Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe FPGA Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China FPGA Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan FPGA Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global FPGA Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global FPGA Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

