Global Hedge Trimmer Market by Region, Manufacturers, Product and End Users to 2025

The hedge trimmer is also known as bush or shrub trimmer, are utilized to trim another hedge to maintain healthy lawns. Developments in technology like battery-worked support trimmers have urged more individuals to connect with planting.

The technological advancements leading to improved features in hedge trimmers is one of the primary growth factors for this market. The customers’ needs are constantly evolving and consequently the manufacturers must also constantly innovate and develop new products and provide end users with more utility. Variable speeds, improved blade sizes, low-noise blades, Li-ion batteries, and less space requirement are some of the improved features that are being incorporated into hedge trimmers in addition to increased durability and efficiency.

The emergence of battery operated hedge trimmers is one of the primary trends. Consumers are now more environment-conscious along with faced with high fuel prices and are now shifting to battery operated hedge trimmers due to their benefits such as freedom of movement, the low maintenance required, the absence of electrical cords, less noise, lightweight, and convenience even when the trimmers need to be held for extended hours. Advantages in battery technologies including better prices and better performances will propel the growth for this market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Honda Motor

ECHO

Husqvarna

Robert Bosch

STIHL

The Toro Company

Blount International

GreenWorks Tools

Makita

Stanley Black and Decker

Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Corded Hedge Trimmers

Cordless Hedge Trimmers

Segment by Application:

Commercial End User

Residential End User

