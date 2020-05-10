Global HEPA Filters Market Competitions from Opponents Research 2019

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global HEPA Filters Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the HEPA Filters market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete HEPA Filters market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

HEPA filters provide a high level of efficiency of filtration for both the largest as well as the smallest particulate contaminants. A HEPA filter is expected to capture a minimum of 98.97% of the contaminants as small as 0.3 microns in size. This benchmark of the size is used in the efficiency ratings. This is so because it identifies the most difficult particle size for a filter to capture. The HEPA filter is one of the most efficient filters that remove particles even smaller than 0.3 microns. HEPA filters are tested through three levels.

The rise in natural gas power plants will drive the growth prospects for the global high-efficiency particulate air filters market until the end of 2023. It has been noted that Utica and Marcellus shale regions located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia witnesses a high rate of natural gas production due to the increasing production of shale gas, which, in turn, will fuel the market’s growth. Similarly, Texas has significant levels of natural-gas-fired capacity under construction and is one of the major producers of natural gas in comparison to other states. Moreover, the growing demand for gas turbines for power generation due to upgrading and capacity addition will further propel the market for HEPA filters.

The penetration of HEPA air purifier in the microelectronics industry will drive the growth prospects for the global high-efficiency particulate air filters market for the next four years. Laboratories and facilities in microelectronics industry are involved in the manufacturing of miniaturized equipment. These laboratories must be equipped with airborne molecular contamination (AMC) filters such as HEPAÂ air filters, which will further fuel the market’s growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Air Filter

Camfil Power Systems

L. Gore and Associates

Troy Filters

Advanced Filtration Concepts

Ahlstrom

Koch Filter

Nederman Pneumafil

Donaldson

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Air Purifiers

HVAC Systems

Cleanroom Filters

Automotive Filters

Segment by Application:

Oil and Gas

Mobility

Power Generation

