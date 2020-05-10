Global Holter Monitors Market by Region, Manufacturers, Product and End Users to 2025

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Holter Monitors Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Holter Monitors market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Holter Monitors market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

A Holter monitor is a battery-operated device that measures and records the heart’s activity constantly for 48-72 hours. The device contains electrodes that are attached to the skin. With the help of these electrodes, the ECG is measured constantly. The Holter monitor is used to monitor patients with slow, fast, or irregular heartbeat. It helps a doctor in deciding whether the patient requires a pacemaker or a cardiovascular procedure to restore regular heart rhythm. The monitor can help the doctors to check if the medicines are working and if the heart is getting enough oxygen to meet its needs. It can also help doctors determine the reason for a patient’s dizziness or the feeling of the heart racing or skipping a beat.

A large number of people suffer from several heart problems because they are unaware of high blood pressure as hypertension remains undetected at initial stages. This is increasing prevalence of heart stroke. As a result, the need for monitoring heartbeats at regular intervals increases. This will boost the sales volume of cardiac Holter monitor as they are extensively used to monitor heartbeat. Technavio’s market research report identifies that the rising demand for home-based monitoringâ€¯is one of the primary growth drivers for the global Holter monitors market till 2023. Portable Holter monitor can be used at home as they are easy to use, save time, reduce expenses, and reduce the burden on hospitals. Also, many physicians recommendÂ heartÂ Holter monitors for people suffering from arrhythmias. The increase in awareness about heartbeat monitoring techniques and their widespread acceptance in developed countries will positively impact the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koninklijke Philips

GE Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare

Mortara Instrument

Applied Cardiac Systems

Borsam Medical

CardioNet

LifeWatch

LUMED

Medicomp

Nasiff Associates

QRS Diagnostic

Suzuken

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Holter Monitoring Devices

Event Monitoring Devices

Holter Monitoring Software

Segment by Application:

Hospital

Physicians’ Clinics

ASCs

