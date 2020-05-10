Global In-Vehicle Surveillance Market Showing Growth of 26% During the Forecast Period Till 2023 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global In-Vehicle Surveillance Market, by Solution (Blind Spot Detection System, Parking Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Head Up Display Device, GPS), Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger), Application – Forecast 2023

Market Analysis

The main reason behind adopting the in-vehicle surveillance is to abstain from compromising and threatening circumstances in crowded areas. So it is essential to monitor the general population crossing people in general region, contingent upon which counter arrangement could be chosen when it is required. The in-vehicle surveillance is a compelling arrangement in lessening the crime rates on open public places particularly on the public transportation systems. Main factors driving the development of in-vehicle surveillance market is the developing accentuation on in vehicle connectivity and expanding security concerns at public spots. The global in-vehicle surveillance market is anticipated to reach the approximate value of USD 5.6 Billion by the year 2023, by growing at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period 2017 and 2023.

Increase in the security concerns for digital business transaction is another chief factor driving the development of In-Vehicle Surveillance market. The expanding acknowledgment of In-Vehicle Surveillance by the consumers is making these suppliers to offer increasingly innovative yet one of the most secure platform for money related exchanges and transactions to their clients. These major factors are hence expected to drive the In-Vehicle Surveillance market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

The global In-vehicle surveillance market is bifurcated on the basis of its solution, application, vehicle type and regional demand. On the basis of its solution, the market is divided into parking assist system, blind spot detection system, lane departure warning system, global positioning system and head up display device. Based on its vehicle type, the global market is classified into passenger and commercial. Again, on the basis of its application, the market is segmented into longstop object detection, traffic congestion, law enforcement among others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global In-vehicle surveillance market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the major industry players in the global in-vehicle surveillance market are – Bosch Group (Germany), Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Nexcom International Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Seon (Canada), FLIR System Inc. (U.S.), Amplicon Liveline Ltd. (UK) among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Growth Factors

2.1.1 Increasing security concerns at public places

2.1.2 Emerging high end-vehicle market in developing countries

2.1.3 Proliferation of In-vehicle connectivity

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 Complex Features

2.2.2 Requirement of sophisticated maintenance

2.3 In-Vehicle Surveillance Supply chain analysis

2.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Global In-Vehicle Surveillance Market, By Solutions

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market by Sub-segment

3.2.1 Blind Spot Detection System (BSDS)

3.2.2 Parking Assist System

3.2.3 Lane Departure Warning System

3.2.4 Head-up Display Device

3.2.5 Global Positioning System (GPS)

4 Global In-Vehicle Surveillance Market, By Vehicle Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market By Sub-Segment

4.2.1 Commercial

4.2.2 Passenger

5 Global In-Vehicle Surveillance Market, by Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market by Sub-segment

5.2.1 Traffic Congestion

5.2.2 Longstop Object Detection

5.2.3 Law Enforcement

6 Global In-Vehicle Surveillance Market, By Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market By Regions

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Competitive Scenario

7.3 Market Position Analysis

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 Bosch Group (Germany)

7.4.1.1 Company Overview

