Global Location Analytics Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics Trends, Strategic Analysis and Industry Challenges

Location analytics technology is an advanced tracking technology and an up-gradation from the conventional geographic information system (GIS) technology. The new features of location analytics include geographic, social, physical and emotional indicators that benefit organizations to forecast trends in a better way. The simple and easy to use GPS-enabled cell phones and mobile devices help the users to track the locations nearby to them such as coffee shop, movie theatre or shoe store.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/location-analytics-market/report-sample

Location analytics enables organizations across various industries to merge spatial data with the traditional business intelligence (BI) data using several data sources such as cameras, mobile devices, sensors, global positioning systems (GPS), and social media channels. By adding maps and geographic location organizations can enhance their insights into tabular data. Spatial analytics and mapping provide a whole new context to business organizations that is simply not possible with tables and charts.

The industry verticals can be categorized into energy and utilities, government and defense, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment; banking, financial services and Insurance (BFSI); healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT, travel and hospitality, real estate, and others. Deployment models can be segmented as on-premises and on demand. Based on organization size, the location analytics market can be divided into large enterprises and small and medium size businesses (SMBs).

The location analytics market is observing augmented growth in recent years, owing to the growing demand for selecting location and geospatial analytics to enrich risk analysis, sales and marketing. This has made it an inescapable option for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to implement location analytics for management of in-house analytical infrastructure. The pay per use business model of location analytics helps companies in saving a large part of the operational costs.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=location-analytics-market

Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Galigeo, Pitney Bowes Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc, SAS Institute Inc. are some of the major competitors of the global location analytics market.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook