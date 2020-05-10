Global Manuka Honey Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2028

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Manuka Honey Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028” to its database.

Market Outlook of Manuka Honey

Manuka honey is produced from the nectar of manuka tree by European honey bees Apis mellifera which pollinate the flower on the manuka bush. It is known as a monofloral honey due to its predominant origin from the nectar of only one plant species and is manufactured in New Zealand and Australia. To export manuka honey from New Zealand, it must be tested independently and pass the Manuka Honey Science Definition test as specified by the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI). Manuka honey is identified by a Unique Manuka Factor (UMF). The UMF is a quality trademark for the identification of unadulterated and natural manuka honey. The antibacterial properties of manuka honey set it apart from traditional honey. The sweet and strong flavor of manuka honey makes it a potential sweetener and a replacement for table sugar. Over the years the practice of using unconventional sweeteners has witnessed a significant increase this, in turn, is expected to cause a rise in the demand for manuka honey over the forecast period.

Incorporation in Natural Personal Care Products Driving Demand for Manuka Honey:

Over the years there has been an increasing demand for healthier food products containing lower levels of fat, accompanied by added vitamins and nutrients. The reason being the assurance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle despite the busy schedules of the consumers. As a result, consumer preferences are having a positive effect on the demand for manuka honey. Manuka honey is known for containing low fat and is widely used in the food industry. Manuka honey has an impressively rich nutrient profile and antibacterial quality which is helpful in cytokine production. This property helps in boosting the immunity of the body. The anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties of manuka honey qualify it for the topical application for the treatment of eczema and acne as well. Moreover, the Natural Medicines Comprehensive Database lists honey as being possibly effective for the treatment of wounds and burns. These factors have attributed towards the wide application of manuka honey for medicinal purpose thus, driving its demand. Apart from its usage in food and medicine industry manuka honey is also being widely used in the cosmetics industry. With the growing economies and the considerable rise in the disposable income, there has been a significant increase in the demand for beauty products. Rising demand for the natural and herbal ingredients has created a potential opportunity for the manuka honey market. The shift in the consumption pattern of people accompanied by the growing demand for natural food and beauty products is a driving factor for the manuka honey market.

Global Manuka Honey Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global manuka honey market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global manuka honey market has been segmented as-

Raw Manuka Honey

Processed Manuka Honey

On the basis of product type, the global manuka honey market has been segmented as-

UMF 5+ Manuka Honey

UMF 10+ Manuka Honey

UMF 15+ Manuka Honey

UMF 20+ Manuka Honey

Others

On the basis of function, the global manuka honey market has been segmented as-

Anti-inflammatory

Antibacterial

Sweetener

Others

On the basis of end use, the global manuka honey market has been segmented as-

Food & beverage industry

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy Products

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global manuka honey market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

E-Retail

Global Manuka Honey Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global manuka honey market identified across the value chain include Comvita, Manuka Health, Arataki Honey Ltd, Watson & Son Limited, Capilano Honey, ApiHealth NZ Ltd, Wedderspoon, Nature’s Way Products, LLC, Streamland, Pure Honey New Zealand, and Cammells Honey among other manuka honey manufacturers.

Brief Approach to Research

The company follows a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the types, forms, ingredients, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

