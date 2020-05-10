Global Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market Showing Growth of 5.60% During the Forecast Period Till 2023 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market Research Report Information: Material (Steel) Building Height (Up to 70 Meters) Module Type (Bathroom Pods) – Forecast Till 2023

Modular construction in high-rise buildings market basically refers to the permanent modular construction (PMC) that comes in the form of modules such as bathroom modules, kitchen modules, and room modules, used in the high-rise building construction. Increasing FDI in construction in Asia-Pacific region, supportive government regulations and policies, establishment of SEZs, and minimized construction wastage, are expected to have a positive impact on the modular construction for high-rise buildings market. However the market growth is hampered by fluctuating raw material prices, additional cost, and availability of skilled labor.

The global modular construction for high-rise buildings market is expected to grow at 5.60% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023. In 2016, the market was led by Europe with 41.13% share, followed by Americas and Asia Pacific with shares of 29.42% and 16.23%, respectively.

The global modular construction for high-rise buildings market has been segmented based on material, building height, module type, and region. Of all the material, steel accounted for the largest market share of 40.31% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,311.7 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period. Based on building height, Upto 70 meters segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.76% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,391.5 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.69%. On the basis of module type, bathroom pods are expected to show the highest growth of 5.79% during the forecast period.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19423

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing FDI in construction in Asia-Pacific region

4.2.2 Supportive Government Regulations and Policies

4.2.3 Establishment of SEZs

4.2.4 Minimized construction wastage

4.2.5 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

4.3.2 Additional Cost

4.3.3 Availability of skilled labor

4.3.4 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Multinationals adopting modular construction

4.4.2 Potential boom in the manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific

4.4.3 Energy Efficiency

4.4.4 Emerging Economies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Supply

5.1.2 Manufacture

5.1.3 Design & Engineering

5.1.4 On-site Erection

5.1.5 Renovation

5.1.6 Demolition

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19423

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]