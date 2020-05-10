Global Neural Network Software Market Historical Analysis, Opportunities, Latest Innovations, Top Players Forecast

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the Neural Network Software market and offers insights on the various factors such as growth factors and challenges to the market in the near future which presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global market. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. In addition, this section includes analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints influencing the surge protection devices market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The Neural Network Software Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace.

The Global Neural Network Software Market accounted for USD 7.44 billion and growing at a CAGR of 34.1% forecast to 2024.

Major Companies Covered

Google, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Intel, SAP, Afiniti, Alyuda Research, GMDH LLC., Neural Technologies Limited, Neuralware, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Slagkryssaren AB, Starmind, TouchType Ltd, Ward Systems Group.

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Availability of spatial data and analytical tools

Increasing demand for predicting solutions growing inclination toward cost-efficient managed services

Slow digitization rate across emerging economies

Lack of expertise and other operational challenges

Global Market Segmentation of Neural Network Software Market

The Global Neural Network Software Market is segmented on the basis of type into data mining & archiving, analytical software, optimization software, visualization software.

On the basis of vertical, the global neural network software market is segmented into

BFSI,

government & defense,

energy & utilities,

healthcare,

industrial manufacturing,

media,

retail & ecommerce,

transportation & logistics,

telecom & IT, and others

On the basis of geography, the global neural network software market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Share Analysis of Neural Network Software Market

The report for neural network software market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

