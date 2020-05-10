Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Analysis, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends 2025

The ADCs segment held the largest market share in the historical period and is projected to hold a market share of over 50% by 2025. The Fc engineered antibodies segmented is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominates the next-generation antibody therapeutics market due to growing R&D activities and technological advancements in antibody therapeutics in the region. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing healthcare expenditure are fueling the growth of the next-generation antibody therapeutics market in North America. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure is driving the market for next-generation antibody therapeutics in North America.

This report focuses on the global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pfizer

Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

Seattle Genetics

ImmunoGen

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Xencor

Dyax Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Bispecific Antibodies (BsAbs)

Fc Engineered Antibodies

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

