Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market Growth, Standardization & Research 2025

Next generation Optical biometry devices are used to measure, length and width of the eye, cornea, anterior chamber depth, thickness of the lens. These parameters are required to calculate the intraocular power by providing the accurate information prior to the surgery.

Ease of access to eye care from geriatric population is increasing globally. Low cost eye care services and increasing density of ophthalmology clinics in developed as well as developing markets contributes to increasing adoption of next generation optical biometry devices.

This report focuses on Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carl Zeiss

Nidek

Haag-Streit

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Topcon

Optovue

Tomey GmbH

Movu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Swept Source Optical Coherent Based Optical Biometers

Partial Coherence Interferometry (PCI) Based Optical Biometers

Optical Low Coherence Reflectometry (OLCR) Based Optical Biometers

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices

1.2 Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Swept Source Optical Coherent Based Optical Biometers

1.2.3 Partial Coherence Interferometry (PCI) Based Optical Biometers

2 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

