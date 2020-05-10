Global Next Generation Sequencers Market Professional Survey Report 2018

This report studies the Next Generation Sequencers market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Next Generation Sequencers market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Next Generation Sequencers market is valued at 743 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 849 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.24% between 2017 and 2023.

The major players in global Next Generation Sequencers market include

Illumina(Solexa)

Thermo Fisher

BGI

Qiagen

Complete Genomics

Life Technologies

Roche 454

Helicos

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Next Generation Sequencers in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Asia

South America

Oceania

Africa

On the basis of product, the Next Generation Sequencers market is primarily split into

SBS

SBL

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Diagnosis

R&D

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Industry Overview of Next Generation Sequencers

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Next Generation Sequencers

1.2 Next Generation Sequencers Segment by Types (Product Category)

Chapter 2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Next Generation Sequencers

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

Chapter 3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Next Generation Sequencers

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Next Generation Sequencers Major Manufacturers in 2017

Chapter 4 Global Next Generation Sequencers Overall Market Overview

4.1 2013-2018 Overall Market Analysis

