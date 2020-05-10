Global on-shelf availability solutions market is categorised by component, by deployment type, by application, by end-user and by region

On-shelf availability solutions are the technological tools that help retailers maintain, analyse and monitor the availability of various products in their store. On-shelf availability solutions are generally based on RFID technology & Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, and help in inventory management by monitoring the status of inventory and supply chain. On-shelf availability solutions help reduce out-of-stock situations by identifying potential issues and help in quickly resolving them to improve the overall profit margins.

The global on-shelf availability solutions market is expected to grow from US$ 2,486.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 6,028.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2018-2028). In this report, the global on-shelf availability solutions market is tracked in terms of value, and is calibrated to obtain the market revenue estimates of on-shelf availability solutions & services.

Increasing technological advancements in the retail sector, increasing collaborations between retailers & suppliers, accurate demand opportunity assessment and the rising need for business automation are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of the on-shelf availability solutions market. However, the risk of unauthorized access to data, higher deployment cost and operating in a dynamic environment are some of the major challenges that are hampering the growth of the on-shelf availability solutions market.

To understand and assess the demand and opportunities in the on-shelf availability solutions market, the on-shelf availability solutions market report is categorically split into five major sections: on-shelf availability solutions market analysis – by component, by deployment type, by application, by end user and by region.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-759

On the basis of component, the on-shelf availability solutions market is segmented into software and services. The software segment of the on-shelf availability solutions market is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period with a market share of 75.0% and 75.7% in 2018 and 2028 respectively.

On the basis of deployment type, the on-shelf availability solutions market is segmented into on-premise and SaaS segments. The on-premise segment of the on-shelf availability solutions market is expected to dominate the market for the maximum duration of the forecast period owing to the high CAGR associated with it. The SaaS segment of the on-shelf availability solutions market is expected to grow from US$ 729.7 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,210.0 Mn in 2028.

On the basis of application, the on-shelf availability solutions market is segmented into historical data analysis, response time analysis, vendor pattern analysis, potential risk analysis and others. The response time analysis application segment of the on-shelf availability solutions market is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period and enjoy a market share of 27.6% % and 31.5% in 2018 and 2028 respectively.

On the basis of end user, the on-shelf availability solutions market is segmented into Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, online retailers, suppliers, warehouses and others. The supplier end user segment of the on-shelf availability solutions market is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the high CAGR associated with it. The CPG manufacturer end-user segment of the on-shelf availability solutions market is expected to grow from US$ 725.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,811.1 Mn in 2028.

The section on-shelf availability solutions market analysis by region includes an in-depth country-level analysis of all global regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Others in Asia Pacific, Japan, China and MEA, by component, by deployment type, by application, by end-user & by country, and provides market data in terms of value for 2018-2028. In 2017, the market in North America dominated the overall global on-shelf availability solutions market, and it is also the fastest-growing region in the on-shelf availability solutions market.

Get more information about Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-759

The key players reported in this study on the global on-shelf availability solutions market are Panasonic Corporation; International Business Machines Corporation; SAP SE; Impinj, Inc.; MindTree Ltd.; Retail Solutions Inc.; Retail Velocity; Market6, Inc.; Lokad; Verix; Frontier Field Marketing; NEOGRID; eBest IOT and Enterra Solutions LLC.