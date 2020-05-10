Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2024

Our latest research report entitled Oxygen Therapy Devices Market (by product types (oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices), applications (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (copd), asthma, obstructive sleep apnea, respiratory distress syndrome (rds), cystic fibrosis and pneumonia) and end user (home care settings, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers & physician offices.)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Oxygen Therapy Devices. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Oxygen Therapy Devices cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Oxygen Therapy Devices growth factors.

The forecast Oxygen Therapy Devices Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Oxygen Therapy Devices on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global oxygen therapy devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Room air contains approximately 21% oxygen. This is normally enough for an individual to maintain adequate blood oxygen levels through normal respiration. However, some medical conditions result in lower oxygen saturation levels in the tissues of the body (hypoxia). In many cases, this can be overcome by supplying oxygen to the patient at a higher concentration than the ambient air contains. In addition, oxygen is often used during several surgical procedures. Oxygen can be delivered to the patient through tubing attached to a nasal cannula (prong), face mask, a face tent or a tracheostomy mask.

Increasing incidence of respiratory, breathing, lung diseases due to changing environment, lifestyle and food consumption habits would lead to increase demand for cost effective, rapid and accurate oxygen therapy devices. In addition, increasing awareness levels and demand for personalized & portable devices for emergency oxygen delivery is contributing towards the market growth. Also, improved reimbursement policies in many countries have propelled the market growth. Furthermore, rising chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (emphysema), Neuromuscular and chest wall disorders, Cystic fibrosis, morbid obesity are expected to widen the consumer base and work as driver for oxygen therapy device market in the future. However, stringent safety regulations is the restraining factor of this market.

North America accounted for the highest market share in the oxygen therapy devices market. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing CAGR region during the forecast period. The presence of large population base and rising incidence of chronic diseases of respiration and lung diseases in these countries. Also, increasing demand for global medical facilities, rising awareness about the use of oxygen therapy device among physicians or doctors, and growth in the demand for diagnostics are some major factors driving the growth in this region.

Market Segmentation by Product Types, Applications And End User

The report on global oxygen therapy devices market covers segments such as, product types, applications and end user. On the basis of product types the global oxygen therapy devices market is categorized into oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices. On the basis of applications, the global oxygen therapy devices market is categorized into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (copd), asthma, obstructive sleep apnea, respiratory distress syndrome (rds), cystic fibrosis and pneumonia. On the basis of end user the global oxygen therapy devices market is categorized into home care settings, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers & physician offices.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oxygen therapy devices market such as, Teleflex Incorporated, Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Inogen, Inc., Philips Healthcare (A Division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Linde Healthcare (A Division of Linde Group), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation and Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC).

