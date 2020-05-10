Global Process Automation Market Research, Trends And Forecast Report 2018-2025

Process automation is the technology-enabled automation of complex business processes.

Process automation consists of integrating applications, restructuring labor resources and using software applications throughout the organization.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Emerson Electric

Danaher

Omron

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Water Treatment Plant

Chemical Manufacturing Industry

Paper Industry

Metals Industry

Pharmaceutical Industries

Food and Beverage Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Automotive Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

