Global Process Automation Market Research, Trends And Forecast Report 2018-2025
Process automation is the technology-enabled automation of complex business processes.
Process automation consists of integrating applications, restructuring labor resources and using software applications throughout the organization.
This report focuses on the global Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Emerson Electric
Danaher
Omron
Mitsubishi Electric
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Yokogawa Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Water Treatment Plant
Chemical Manufacturing Industry
Paper Industry
Metals Industry
Pharmaceutical Industries
Food and Beverage Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Automotive Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
