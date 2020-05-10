Global Public Cloud Storage Service Market Growth, Trends, Future Scope & Applications 2025

Public cloud storage is infrastructure as a service (IaaS) that provides block, file, object and hybrid cloud storage services delivered through various protocols. The services are stand-alone, but often used in conjunction with compute and other IaaS products. The services are priced based on capacity, data transfer and/or number of requests. The services provide on-demand storage capacity and self-provisioning capabilities. Stored data exists in a multitenant environment, and users access that data through the block, network and REST protocols provided by the services.

The key players covered in this study

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace

Virtustream

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Public Cloud Storage Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Public Cloud Storage Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

