Global Shipment of Diffractive Optical Elements to Surpass US$ 500 Mn in 2019

Diffractive Optical Elements Market: Overview

The Diffractive Optical Elements are used to split and shape laser beams in an energy efficient manner. A wide range of applications with nominal light loss can be implemented with the help of this diffractive optical elements. For instance, the example of diffractive optical elements can be found in medical laser treatment and various diagnostic instruments, in manufacturing facilities for laser material, printing technology such as lithography, in areas such as lighting, also in metrology and measuring systems. Diffractive optical elements are used for customized illumination to pattern light in work zones.

Diffractive Optical Elements Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global Diffractive Optical Elements market is growing significantly. The diffractive optical element is a small key component of a bigger machine or device. The quality of diffractive optical elements has a significant influence on the overall performance of the instrument. The customers are willing to pay more for such reasonable prices. The diffractive optical elements are used for beam splitters, diffusers, line generators, and beam shapers. These components are used in barcode scanner, 3D sensors, and measurement solutions. The increasing demand for medical applications is driving the diffractive optical elements market. The diffractive optical elements are used in dermatological treatments. The rising awareness about the benefits of diffractive optical elements such as multiple function optics and a narrow spectral response is boosting their demand. As compared to the refractive elements the diffractive optical elements are lighter in weight and occupy relatively lesser market which is increasing their preference. Furthermore, the choice of the diffractive optical element is increasing as they offer functional flexibility. The diffractive element can perform one or more complex functions simultaneously such as beam splitting and focusing. The high cost incurred in setting up diffractive optical element manufacturing facility is hampering the growth of the market. However, the flourishing growth in the applications such as biomedical devices and laser material processing is likely to open new avenues for manufacturers in the market.

Diffractive Optical Elements Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Application,

Biomedical devices, Laser material processing, LIDAR/LADAR applications, Lithography and holographic lighting, Optical sensors, Communication

On the basis of Category,

Beam shapers, Beam splitters, Diffusers/ homogenizers

Diffractive Optical Elements Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Diffractive Optical Elements Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America region is expected to have the largest market share in the global diffractive optical element market in terms of value. The APEJ region market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the strong growth in the use of biomedical devices and increasing use of optical sensors. The continuous technological advancements in North America region are providing a boost to the diffractive optical element market in this area.

