Hard Cap Cover Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024.

This comprehensive Hard Cap Cover Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Hard Cap Cover is an enclosed unit usually having windows and a rear hatch, mounted in or over the bed of a pickup truck. Also called topper.

Scope of the Report:

The Hard Cap Cover is a concentrated industry; the revenue of top 5 manufacturers accounts about 80% of the total revenue in 2017.

The leading manufactures mainly are TAG, Truck Hero, Knapheide, Jeraco and Ranch Truck Caps. TAG is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of United States market exceeds 53% in 2017. The next are Truck Hero and Knapheide.

Geographically, the United States Hard Cap Cover market has been segmented into Northeast, South Atlantic, West South Central, East North Central, Pacific and other region. The West South Central held the largest share in the United States market, its revenue of United States market exceeds 24% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Hard Cap Cover is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Hard Cap Cover in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TAG

Truck Hero

Knapheide

Jeraco

Ranch Truck Caps

Unicover

ATC

Ishler’s

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fiberglass

Aluminum

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Private

Commercial

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hard Cap Cover product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hard Cap Cover, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hard Cap Cover in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hard Cap Cover competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hard Cap Cover breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hard Cap Cover market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hard Cap Cover sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

