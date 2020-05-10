High Oleic Oil Market Manufactures, Types, Applications, Size and Opportunities 2026

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “High Oleic Oil Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its database.

High Oleic Oil Market: Outlook

High oleic oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, and has low saturated fat and no trans-fat, which increases the shelf-stability and flavor of the food. A large amount of monounsaturated fat in high oleic oil has been shown to lower LDL cholesterol (the bad kind) without lowering the HDL cholesterol (the good kind). Low LDL cholesterol decreases the risks of heart disease, heart attacks, and stroke. High oleic oils are often used in packaged baked goods (packaged cakes, cookies, etc.), as spray coating for cereals, crackers, and dried fruits; and in non-dairy creamers as well as many types of frying. The high oleic oil contains a high content of vitamin E and it also contains tocopherols, carotenoids, and waxes. Industrial utilization coupled with the household use of high oleic oil is expected to drive the growth of the high oleic oil market in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Cosmetic Products is driving High Oleic Oil Market:

High oleic oil has several health and beauty benefits. With a large section of the population suffering from cardiovascular diseases, high oleic oil is used widely due to its omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acid contents. High oleic acid lowers the level of bad cholesterol without disturbing good cholesterol present in our body, thereby limits the risk of heart ailments. The growing awareness regarding benefits of high oleic oil is one of the crucial factors responsible for the growth of the market. Moreover, the use of high oleic oil in the cosmetic industry has increased exponentially. With its anti-aging properties, this oil is used in controlling wrinkles, blemishes, acne, and fine lines. Another driving factor is the use of the remaining material as livestock feed, which is considered the second-most favored feedstock after soybean.

However, the price of high oleic oil is comparatively high than other the edible oils available in the market, which is a factor expected to hamper its adoption. In addition, the readily available substitutes are expected to limit the growth of the global high oleic oil market.

Global High Oleic Oil Market: Segmentation

The global High oleic oil market can be segmented based on oil type, application, nature, distribution channel and region.

By oil type, the global high oleic oil market is segmented as –

Sunflower Oil

Canola Oil

Soybean Oil

Safflower Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Others

By application, the global high oleic oil market is segmented as–

Food Bottled Oil Savory Snacks Industrial Frying Spreads & Margarine Mayonnaise & Dressings Confectionery Bakery Soups & Noodles Ready Meals Dairy Product Baby Food Others

Health Supplements

Biodiesel

Personal Care

Lubricants

Plastic & Rubbers

Coating, Paints & Inks

Others

By nature, the global high oleic oil market is segmented as–

Organic

Conventional

By distribution channel, the global high oleic oil market is segmented as–

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online



By region, the global high oleic oil market is segmented as–

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global High Oleic Oil Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global high oleic oil market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Colorado Mills, CHS Inc., Oliyar Production Company, Delizio, Mcjerry sunflower oil, PPB Group Berhad, ConAgra Foods, Inc, Marico, Rein Oil CC, Associated British Foods plc, Jivo Wellness Pvt. Limited, and The J.M. Smucker Company, among others.

Key Product Launches in the High Oleic Oil Market

In Dec 2017, the global agro leader, Cargill launched a new high-oleic canola oil. The oil, marketed under the Clear Valley brand, is made from a hybrid canola that contains 4.5% or less saturated fat, marking a reduction of 35% from the previous canola generations. The launch of this product has given the consumers a healthier option.

Opportunities for the Participants

The high oleic oil market is expected to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and an increasing number of high oleic oil product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side drivers supporting the market growth. High oleic oil containing natural ingredients coupled with lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large- and small-scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the High oleic oil market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the High oleic oil market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the High oleic oil market

The cost structure of the High oleic oil and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key High oleic oil segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key High oleic oil market participants

Competitive landscape of the High oleic oil market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the High oleic oil market

