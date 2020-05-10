Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

hosphorus is an important element for normal physiologic functions such as bone construction, nerve function, and muscle contraction. About 85% of phosphorus is stored in the bones and different tissues in the body. The excess phosphorus is eliminated from the body by the urinary system. The normal phosphate level in the blood is 3-4 mg/dL. Electrolytic disturbance resulting in high levels of phosphate in the blood causes hyperphosphatemia. Individuals with chronic kidney diseases have a decreased glomerular filtration rate and increased serum phosphate levels. The high phosphate levels in the serum lower calcium levels because of phosphate precipitation by calcium ions, leading to calcification of vascular tissues and heart diseases. Aluminum-, calcium-, magnesium-, and iron-based and aluminum-free, calcium-free phosphate binders are used to treat the condition.

Major factors driving the market include rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, high unmet medical needs, increase in the number of people undergoing dialysis, large geriatric population, and surge in public awareness worldwide. Diabetes and hypertension are the main causes of renal failure, which leads to hyperphosphatemia. However, stringent regulations by regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), non-adherence to treatment regimens, and rise in side effects of hyperphosphatemia drugs are likely to inhibit the market. According to FDA use of hyperphosphatemia drugs for the treatment of high or low phosphorus levels in the human body is neither safe nor effective. High growth potential in untapped economies, such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players. Rise in geriatric population and increase in cases of osteoporosis in Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the market. Osteoporosis is often undertreated and underdiagnosed, which is driving the hyperphosphatemia drugs market in Asia Pacific. The available calcium, lanthanum, sevelamer, and iron-based drugs for treating hyperphosphatemia are associated with certain side effects. The long-term use of calcium-based drugs such as calcium carbonate and calcium acetate can cause vascular calcification.

The global Hyperphosphatemia Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hyperphosphatemia Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hyperphosphatemia Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Shire

Vifor Pharma

Amgen

Bayer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum Phosphate Binder

Iron Phosphate Binder

Magnesium Phosphate Binder

Calcium Phosphate Binder

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market.

Key Hyperphosphatemia Drugs market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

