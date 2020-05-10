Inductive Proximity Sensors Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2028

Inductive Proximity Sensors Market: Introduction

Dependence on robots in industrial controller mechanisms is the factor which is paving the way for inductive proximity sensors in the market. These inductive proximity sensors are usually used in all categories of vehicles, ranging from light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and others. The demand for all of the vehicle type are in growth phase which leads to the growth of inductive proximity sensors market in terms of value. In industrial applications harsh conditions prevail, which are easily bearable for the inductive proximity sensors rather than other kind of sensors which adds up to the revenue generation for inductive proximity sensors market.

Inductive proximity sensors are used for non-contact detection of metallic objects. Their operating principle is based on a coil and oscillator that creates an electromagnetic field in the close surroundings of the sensing surface.

Inductive Proximity Sensors Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the important drivers for the inductive proximity sensors market is the increasing focus on security measures in the automotive and industrial applications, particularly in the non-contact detection of metal objects in the automotive machinery and industrial machinery. Other than this, there has been remarkable investment in the inductive proximity sensors technology which is fueling the market growth.

One of the restraints for inductive proximity sensors market is the inability to provide 100% accuracy in work, slow innovations and updating of the inductive proximity sensors. Customers expect the sensors to be fully reliable as they are used for critical processes. The processes where there is little need for accuracy have other sensors which are less expensive and can do the job for inductive proximity sensors.

Inductive Proximity Sensors Market: Segmentation

The Inductive Proximity Sensors market can be segmented on the basis of type, applications, industry verticals and region.

On the basis of type the Inductive Proximity Sensors market can be divided into;

M8

M12

M18

Others

On the basis of application, the inductive proximity sensors market can be segmented into;

Automotive Assembly

Automated Industrial Processes

Robotics

Others

The segment tells about the industry in which the inductive proximity sensors find its application.

On the basis of industry verticals, the inductive proximity sensors market can be segmented into;

Electronics and Semiconductors

Automotive

Defense

Aerospace and Avionics

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Education, Research, Energy and Power, etc.)

The segment tells about the sector in which the Inductive Proximity Sensors find its application.

Inductive Proximity Sensors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Inductive Proximity Sensors Market are: Honeywell, OMRON, Panasonic, Pepperl+Fuchs, Rockwell Automation, Truck Inc., IFM Electronic, Fargo Controls, Broadcom, Eaton and Others