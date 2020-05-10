Juvenile Life Insurance Industry: A Potential Market to Invest During the Forecast Period
Juvenile Life Insurance is permanent Life Insurance that insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). It is a financial planning tool that provides a tax advantaged savings vehicle with potential for a lifetime of benefits. Juvenile Life Insurance, or child Life Insurance, is usually purchased to protect a family against the sudden and unexpected costs of a funeral and burial with much lower face values. Should the juvenile survive to their college years it can then take on the form of a financial planning tool.
Gross premiums increased in most countries in the Juvenile Life Insurance in 2017. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favorable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase Juvenile Life Insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of Juvenile Life Insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the Juvenile Life Insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing Life Insurance products with lower guarantees. The Europe and North America has relative growth rate due to the lower birth rate and some developed also have the similar phenomenon, China has higher growth rate due the higher birth rate and China’s Second Child Policy and China’s high growth rate in economic.
The global Juvenile Life Insurance market is valued at 36100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 88500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Juvenile Life Insurance.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
Allianz
Assicurazioni Generali
China Life Insurance
MetLife
PingAn
AXA
Sumitomo Life Insurance
Aegon
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
CPIC
Aviva
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Nippon Life Insurance
Gerber Life Insurance
AIG
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
10~18 Years Old
School
Home Use
Chapter One: Juvenile Life Insurance Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Juvenile Life Insurance by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
