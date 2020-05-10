Landline Phones Market Key Players Analysis, Trends, Types, Applications, Technology, Industry Structure, Forecast 2024

Landline Phones are a kind of phone that uses a metal wire or optical fiber telephone line for transmission as distinguished from a mobile cellular line, which uses radio waves for transmission.

The main raw materials are SoC (ARM+DSP), LCD Display, Shell, Power supply, PCB, Electronics Components, Plastics (PVC, PS, PP, PE resins) etc. With the continuous development of electronic technology, part of the price of electronic components showed a slow decline trend. Affected by the macroeconomic, in recent years, the prices of plastic materials have some fluctuations, but the industry has certain control capabilities to unaffected of the plastic raw material price fluctuations. Generally, the price fluctuations of plastics and other raw materials will not have a significant impact on the industry.

Cordless telephone technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can’t surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. Substitutes (especially smart phones) have forced this industry into recession period. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Landline Phones market will register a -2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2910 million by 2024, from US$ 3410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Landline Phones business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Landline Phones market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Landline Phones value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cordless Telephones

Corded Telephones

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

VTech

Panasonic

Cisco

Avaya

Philips

Gigaset

Polycom

Mitel

Alcatel-Lucent

Yealink

Motorola

TCL

AT&T

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Landline Phones consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Landline Phones market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Landline Phones manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Landline Phones with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Landline Phones submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Landline Phones by Players

Chapter Four: Landline Phones by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Landline Phones Market Forecast

