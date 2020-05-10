Lateral Epicondylitis (Tennis Elbow) Treatment Market Growth to Remain Steady during the Forecast Period

Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) is a painful condition caused by the repetitive motion of arms and elbow. A kind of tendinitis, the condition involves swelling of tendons and is identified on medical examination. Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) is an inflammatory condition observed usually in tennis players, baseball players, swimmers, carpenters, plumbers and anyone who repeats an arm motion over and over. Pain is localized around the lateral elbow and dorsal forearm regions. The condition aggravates on extending wrist against the resistance. Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) can be diagnosed through medical imaging test such as X-ray, MRI or electromyography (EMG). Men and women of age 35 years to 60 years are afflicted with this condition most often.

The lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) treatment market is analyzed based on the treatment methods, which include non-surgical and surgical therapies. Non-surgical treatment method includes medications, braces, physical therapies and extracorporeal shock wave therapy. Pain in lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) is excruciating in severe conditions, which can be controlled by administering non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as aspirin or ibuprofen or steroids such as cortisone. Besides the medications, physical therapies such as ice massage or muscle stimulating techniques are utilized to improve healing. In addition, there are braces or strap available in the market, which limits the stress on elbow muscles and tendons. Moreover, extracorporeal shock wave therapy may be tried by a therapist that is intended to promote body’s natural healing process.

Besides non-surgical treatment methods, there are certain surgical procedures recommended for patients not responding to the non-surgical treatment for six to twelve months. Two surgical methods that are performed include open surgery and arthroscopic surgery. Open surgery is the most preferred surgical method globally. Mostly, these surgical methods are outpatient surgeries, with very few cases requiring an overnight stay. Such techniques are readily accepted by medical and patient fraternity. Success rate is however, high with non-surgical treatment methods. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, approximately 80% to 95% of patients achieve success from non-surgical treatment.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2642

Age and improper equipment used by athletes are some of the major factors responsible for lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow). Moreover, people participating in recreational activities are bound to do repetitive actions involving the frequent movement of elbow. Risk for lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) is high in this population. In addition, new product introduction enabling effective treatment for lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) will fuel the growth of lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) market. Some of the drugs under trial include hyaluronate sodium, botulinum toxin and topical nitrates. Rapid commercialization of new effective therapies is required to provide better symptomatic relief to patients.

Geographically the lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) market is segmented into four major regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Due to high number of sport events in the U.S. and Europe and high level awareness among the general population, the market for lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) treatment is high in these regions. However, with increasing sport injuries in Asia and Latin America, due to rising sport events, the market for lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) is expected to grow rapidly in these regions.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=2642

Some of the companies involved in therapeutic developments for lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) include Seikagaku Corporation, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Molecular Pharmacology (USA) Limited, Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd. and Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com