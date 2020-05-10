Light Therapy Blood Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Light Therapy Blood Market (by types (workstation, kits and reagents & consumables), end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic & research institute, forensic labs and contract research organization) and applications (clinical testing, diagnostic testing and research application)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Light Therapy Blood. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Light Therapy Blood cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Light Therapy Blood growth factors.

The forecast Light Therapy Blood Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Light Therapy Blood on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global light therapy blood market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The light therapy is also known as phototherapy in which the natural or artificial colors or full spectrums are used to improve the imbalances caused by the lack of natural light or to simulate the specific healing response in the body. The light therapy is specifically used to treat the seasonal affective disorder (SAD) as well as it is useful for the treatment of Jet lag, Sleep disorders, Dementia and other related conditions. In this therapy, the devices such as light therapy box, and handled devices is used. The light therapy is effective to brain chemicals that are linked with sleep and mood thus, light therapy is used to treat the depression, Jet lag, sleeping disorder or other conditions. In addition, the blue and red light emitted from the light therapy box are beneficial in the treatment of acne and wrinkles.

According to WHO, depression is a common disease that affects more than 300 Million peoples in all over the globe. Rapidly growing occurrence of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is the primary factor driving the growth of light therapy market. In addition, the growing popularity of light therapy using the LED light as LED offers health benefits such as cellular regeneration and improved blood circulation that are likely to boost the demand of light therapy market over the forecast period. However, the lack of research and advancements may hamper the growth of light therapy market.

Moreover, the growing adoption of light therapy to treat the various types of cancer is projected to create several opportunities in the light therapy market in the upcoming years. The light can easily reach cancer cells present in skin and areas that are isolated. For instance, the new therapy, vascular-targeted photodynamic therapy (VTP) is an effective, nonsurgical therapy for men with low-risk prostate cancer.

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share in the light therapy market. The rising occurrence of various dermatological diseases in the North America region is contributing to the growth of light therapy market in this region. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is growing with the highest CAGR in the light therapy market. The growing geriatric population and the rising occurrence of dermatological diseases are driving the growth of light therapy market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Product Type, Light Type and End User

The report on global light therapy blood market covers segments such as, product type, light type and end user. On the basis of product type, the global light therapy blood market is categorized into lightbox, floor & desk lamps, handheld devices, dawn simulator, bulbs and visor. On the basis of light type, the global light therapy blood market is categorized into white light, blue light, red light and orange light. On the basis of end user, the global light therapy blood market is categorized into dermatology centers, home care and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global light therapy blood market such as, Lumie. Northern Light Technology, Photomedex Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sphere Gadget Technologies, Aura Daylight, PhotoMedex, Inc., Nature Bright, Zepter International and Others.

