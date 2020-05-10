Logistics Robots Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: KUKA (Swisslog), Daifuku, Knapp, Dematic, Grenzebach

Logistics Robots are professional robots used in logistics network. These robots are widely used in warehouse, sorting center or Outdoor. It is become more and more popular in logistics network, and playing an important role in decrease of labor cost.

In 2018, the global Logistics Robots market size was 1750 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9480 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23.5% during 2019-2025.

Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss due to thefts.

The global average price of logistics robotics is in the decreasing trend, from 62.8 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 58.6 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The key players covered in this study

KUKA (Swisslog)

Daifuku

Knapp

Dematic

Grenzebach

Bastian

CIM Corp

Amazon Robotics

Vanderlande

Vecna

Hitachi

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz

Adept Technology

Grey Orange

IAM Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Market analysis by product type

Picking Robots

AGVs

Others

Market analysis by market

Warehouse

Outdoor

This report provides in depth study of “Logistics Robots market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Logistics Robots Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Moreover, key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are discussed. Besides, upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also conducted.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Logistics Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics Robots development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Report Includes:-

The report cloaks the market analysis and projection of “Logistics Robots Market” on a regional as well as global level. The report constitutes qualitative and quantitative valuation by industry analysts, first-hand data, assistance from industry experts along with their most recent verbatim and each industry manufacturers via the market value chain.

The research experts have additionally assessed the in general sales and revenue generation of this particular market. In addition, this report also delivers widespread analysis of root market trends, several governing elements and macro-economic indicators, coupled with market improvements as per every segment.

