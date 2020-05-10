Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification Market 2017 Analysis, Overview, Size, Revenue & Forecast 2027

Loop mediated isothermal amplification is a molecular tool which is similar to the PCR. Loop mediated isothermal amplification amplifies the parasite DNA with PCR level accuracy. It has several advantages over PCR mainly for the detection of infections in the field settings. Under the isothermal conditions amplification occurs in a single step using the bacillus stearothermophilus polymerase enzyme. The enzyme eliminates the requirement for expensive thermocyclers by not requiring the cyclical temperature changes or a high temperature denaturation step. The reaction is much faster than conventional PCR. Due to the no requirement of the different temperature cycles like in conventional PCR the DNA amplification process is, simpler, quicker and cheaper than the conventional PCR. The whole process can be carried out in a water bath.

By using the basic equipment like a turbidimeter or visually using a UV light, the real time detection can be performed and thus suitable for the laboratories lacking specialized infrastructure. Loop mediated isothermal amplification is also less time intensive and thus it is more suitable for the field-based diagnostics. In a single step the detection and amplification of a gene is completed by incubating the mixture of primers, DNA polymerase, samples with substrates. The amplification is done at a constant temperature (about 65°C). In proportion to the amount of amplified product the reaction release magnesium pyrophosphate. The detection at the end point can be done by the naked eye especially for the larger reaction volumes. Whereas the turbidity is recorded at 400 nm using one turbidimeter.

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market: Drivers and Restraints

The factors responsible for the growth of global loop mediated isothermal amplification market is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing demand for improved throughput in gene amplification. However, the restricted availability of reagents and instruments, no multiplex capability and limitations related with primer design hinders the growth of the global loop mediated isothermal amplification market.

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market: Segmentation

The global loop-mediated isothermal amplification market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global loop-mediated isothermal amplification market is segmented into the following:

Instruments

Reagents

Based on application type, the global loop-mediated isothermal amplification market is segmented into the following:

Identification of species-specific parasites

Diagnosis of viral, bacterial and parasitic diseases

Based on end user, the global loop-mediated isothermal amplification market is segmented into the following:

Hospital

Research Centers and Laboratory

Others

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market: Overview

Loop-mediated isothermal amplification is being introduced as an alternative to the use of polymerase chain reaction-based methods in herbal medicine safety testing. Loop mediated isothermal amplification allows the DNA amplification at a constant temperature. It is an emerging technology which uses a DNA polymerase that possess strand displacement activity. In order to allow subsequent amplicon elongation and primer annealing there is no need for heat denaturation of double stranded DNA. Based on the product type, the global loop-mediated isothermal amplification market is segmented into instruments and reagents. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, research centers and laboratory and others. Loop mediated isothermal amplification is a new DNA amplification technique. As loop mediated isothermal amplification is isothermal, it eliminates the need of expensive thermocyclers and thus it is a useful method for the infectious disease diagnosis in low and middle income countries.

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global loop-mediated isothermal amplification market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. North America expected to dominate the global market for loop-mediated isothermal amplification market primarily due to the increasing prevalence rate of infectious diseases and significant adoption of new technologies. Capitalization on the unmet needs in infectious disease treatment is expected to lure leading players to penetrate into emerging nations such as India, China, South Africa, Singapore, and Middle East.

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market: Key Players

The key players in the market are Mast Group Ltd, BioCat GmbH, EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD., New England Biolabs., PREMIER Biosoft and others