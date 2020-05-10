Malaria Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2027

Malaria: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

Summary

Malaria is a potentially life-threatening disease caused by Plasmodium parasites, which are transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female Anopheles spp mosquitoes. For over 2,500 years, fevers, a hallmark symptom of malaria, were attributed to miasmas (foul stenches or vapors) rising from nearby swamps. Scientific studies of malaria became possible only after Charles Louis Alphonse Laverans discovery of the causative parasite in 1880 and the subsequent incrimination of mosquitoes as the vectors-first for avian malaria by Ronald Ross in 1897, and then for human malaria by the Italian scientist Grassi and his colleagues-between 1898 and 1900.

To Get Free Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2170079

Although the disease is preventable and curable if promptly treated, in 2016 there were 216,000,000 annual cases of malaria in 91 countries, along with 445,000 deaths associated with malaria, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). These mortality number represent a notable improvement from 2000, when malaria mortality statistics were documented at up to 1,000,000 deaths annually.

This report will provide an opportunity and forecast assessment on the six pharmaceutical markets (6M) representing areas with the largest disease burden for malaria. The countries specifically included in this report are the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, and Nigeria.

Key Questions Answered

– How will the malaria market landscape in the 6M (DRC, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, India, Indonesia) change from 2017-2027?

– What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for malaria?

– How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing treatment and prevention options?

– What are the remaining unmet needs in the malaria space?

– What drivers and barriers will affect malaria product sales in the 6M?

Scope

– Overview of malaria, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

– Topline malaria market revenue from 2017-2027. Annual cost of therapy (ACOT) and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

– Key topics covered include current treatment and prophylactic options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting malaria product sales in the 6M.

– Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global malaria space. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Get Free Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/malaria-opportunity-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2027-report.html/toc

Reasons to buy

The report will enable you to –

– Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global malaria market.

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the malaria market in the future.

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/