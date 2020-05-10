Market Trend: Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market Growth, Demands & Analysis 2018-2025

Secure messaging is a server-based approach to protect sensitive data when sent beyond the corporate borders and provides compliance with industry regulations such as HIPAA, GLBA and SOX.

Secure messages provide non-repudiation as the recipients are personally identified and transactions are logged by the secure email platform.

This report focuses on the global Secure Messaging in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secure Messaging in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

TigerConnect

Imprivata

Voalte

Spok

Halo Communications

Vocera Communications

Cerner

AGNITY

AMTELCO

Avaya

PatientSafe Solutions

CellTrust

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medical Compliance

Direct Secure Messaging

Secure File Transfer

Secure Forms Processing

Secure Patient Information

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Nursing Homes

Long Term Care

ASC’s and Trauma Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Secure Messaging in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Secure Messaging in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

