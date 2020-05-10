Microgrid Market 2019 Global Size, Industry Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment by Forecast 2025
The Microgrid market is mainly driven owing to escalating utility of localized sources considering power generation, fewer lines losses and surging adaptability of microgrids in military, commercial and industrial applications considering the global scenario. The Microgrids are responsible to generate power, and in doing so lower dependence on the long distance transmission lines along with cut transmission losses. The microgrid is basically a combination of technologies which includes electricity generation, transmission & distribution and is utilized on a small scale in comparison to the conventional macrogrid. It also performs functions such as the adding or removing new energy resources deprived of modifying existing components.
The regional analysis of Global Microgrid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players mainly include-
ABB
General Electric
Eaton Corporation
Siemens AG
Honeywell, Inc
Schneider Electric
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Characteristics:
Hybrid
Grid Connected
Off-Grid
By Application:
Commercial/Industrial Microgrid
Utility Microgrid
Military Microgrid
Institutional Microgrid
Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Microgrid Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors