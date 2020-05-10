Mini Data Center Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2027

Mini Data Center Market: Introduction

In the present scenario, storing and securing data along with managing dwindling IT expenditures is one of the most important concerns for any organization. Managing and handling individual data center is an expensive matter for many organizations, and reducing investments on infrastructure is further adding to this issue. Mini data center is an important evolution in the industry, which helps organizations in managing their data at a low cost within limited space. Mini data centers are cost effective, compact, flexible, and require less deployment time, thus easing the data handling for enterprises.

Mini Data Center Market: Drivers and Restraints

Strengthening industrialization and exponential increase in the number of smart connected devices is enhancing the amount of data, which in turn is driving the market for mini data centers, since they can handle sufficient amount of data easily and in a cost effective manner. Also, features such as compactness, flexibility, fast deployment, and reduced cost is driving the adoption of mini data centers especially across industries including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Education, Research, and Healthcare.

Internet of things will poses a serious challenge for the vendors that are dealing in micro data center market.

Global Mini Data Center Market: Market Segmentation

Global Mini Data Center Market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, industry, end-user, and region.

On the basis of deployment, the Mini Data Center Market can be segmented into:-

New Project

Up-gradation

On the basis of industry, the Mini Data Center Market can be segmented into:-

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Government and Public

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Education

Others

On the basis of end-user, the Mini Data Center Market can be segmented into:-

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Process Controllers Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, Mini Data Center market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Mini Data Center market in the North American region is expected to dominate during the forecast period, followed by Europe. In terms of growth rates, Asia Pacific is expected to foresee considerable growth in the forecast period.

Global Mini Data Center Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

The major player operating in Mini Data Center market includes Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Rahi Systems, Cannon Technologies Ltd, Dell, and Minkels among others.