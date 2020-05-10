Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Phone Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Mobile Phone Insurance is defined as an insurance product that covers certain insured events arising in relation to mobile phones. This report is focused on insurance products that exclusively have their primary focus to provide coverage against some kind of damage (loss, theft, physical damage, etc.) of mobile phones.

Based on regions, North America and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total North America Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 10625 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 6795 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2013 to 2018. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, especially for the rapid growing China and India market. In 2018, total APAC Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 4111 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 20.73% from 2013.

Based on sales channels, in an effort to boost the uptake of mobile phone insurance, wireless carriers and insurance providers have extensively enhanced their insurance offerings with the addition of location tracking, data protection/recovery features and integrated technical support. The success of mobile phone insurance plans has driven several wireless carriers, to invest in the sales of other insurance products through mobile phones and their retail outlets. New insurance models are also beginning to emerge. Device OEMs are beginning to invest in tailored plans to suit the specific requirements of certain regional markets.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Phone Insurance market will register a 9.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34200 million by 2024, from US$ 20200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Phone Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Mobile Phone Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Wireless Carrier

Mobile Phone Operators & Retailers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Physical Damage

Theft & Loss

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AIG

Apple

AXA

Asurion

Assurant

Hollard Group

Chubb (ACE)

SoftBank

Allianz Insurance

AmTrust

Aviva

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Phone Insurance by Players

Chapter Four: Mobile Phone Insurance by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

