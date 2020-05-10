Personal Lubricants Market Segment by Regions & Industry Analysis by Players till 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Personal Lubricants Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Personal Lubricants are liquids or gels that women or their partners apply during sexual intercourse and masturbation to reduce friction, enhance pleasure, or reduce pain. Personal Lubricants are also commonly used as a remedy for vaginal dryness. It is considered to be the easiest and most effective method of overcoming dryness and chafing during sex. It can be applied to any part of the body based on desire. These are also applied inside or outside condoms. These can be classified into water-based, oil-based, and silicone-based lubricants based on their composition.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Personal Lubricants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Personal Lubricants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Durex

K-Y

Church & Dwight

Astroglide

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Water Based

Silicone Based

Oil Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sexual life

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Personal Lubricants Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Personal Lubricants by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Personal Lubricants by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Personal Lubricants by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Personal Lubricants by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Personal Lubricants Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Personal Lubricants Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Personal Lubricants Market Forecast (2019-2024)

