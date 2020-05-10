Pompe Disease Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2027

Pompe Disease: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

Summary

Pompe disease (PD) is a rare genetic disorder resulting in the accumulation of glycogen with lysosomes in various tissues of the body. It is caused by a multitude of different phenotypical mutations to the GAA gene which is responsible for the transcription of -glucosidase. -glucosidase is responsible for glycogen degradation through enzymatic cleavage. PD is characterized by two types: infantile-onset Pomp disease (IOPD) and late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD). IOPD tends to be caused a severe deficiency or entire absence of GAA, resulting in symptoms being apparent from birth. Sufferers of IOPD tend to not reach their second birthday. LOPD has a large spectrum of severity, with symptoms manifesting typically in early adulthood. Sufferers have known to live a full life span if diagnosed early and given enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) to slow the progression of the disease.

GlobalData estimates the 2017 sales for the PD market at approximately $684 million across the 8MM, encompassing the US, the five major European countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), Brazil and Japan. By 2027 GlobalData expects the overall market to grow at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% to reach sales of $903 million over the 10-year period. The US market is anticipated to grow the fastest of the three regions, recording a CAGR of 4.9%, while the 5EU and Japan will each record CAGRs of 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively. At the end of 2027, the US will contribute around 51.9% of global sales, while the 5EU and Japan will account for 35.7% and 10.3% of global sales, respectively. The higher sales numbers for the US can be attributed to the higher price of pharmaceuticals and the greater diagnosed prevalence of PD.

Key Questions Answered

– ERT therapies are currently the cornerstone of PD treatment. Patients typically receive therapy from diagnosis to receive reduce glycogen accumulation. Nevertheless, ERT therapy cannot cross the blood brain barrier causing inevitable deterioration of the CNS resulting in death. Because of this, there are considerably high unmet needs within the indication. What are the main unmet needs in this market? Will the drugs under development fulfil the unmet needs of the PD market with novel mechanisms of action?

– The current late-stage PD pipeline encompasses one additional ERT therapy being development by the current market drug owners Sanofi Genzyme. Will the late-stage drug make a significant impact on the PD market? Will this late-stage developmental drug capture a share of the PD market? and why?

– Overview of pulmonary arterial hypertension, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

– Annualized PD therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2017 and forecast for ten years to 2027.

– Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the PD therapeutics market.

– Overview of pulmonary arterial hypertension, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

– Annualized PD therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2017 and forecast for ten years to 2027.

– Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the PD therapeutics market.

