Power Semiconductor Switches: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Power Semiconductor Switches Market 2019

Power Semiconductor Switches are the discrete power device. A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. The power transistors and thyristors are called Power Semiconductor Switches, which include PowerMOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, SCR, GTO etc.

Scope of the Report:

Of the major suppliers of power semiconductor switches, Infineon Technologies maintained its first place in the ranking again in 2016. Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.54% of the Global power semiconductor switches sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.26%, 5.37% including ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.

In this study, the market for power semiconductor switches divided into five geographic regions: In Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.71%. In the Americas, total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.81 %. The market in China power semiconductor switches accounted for 42.40%, in Japan 10.03%, and in the Rest of Asia 22.05%.

The world’s largest application of power semiconductor switches is in the automotive sector, accounted for 27.79%, followed by Industrial & Power with 23.49%, consumer electronics with 22.30% and Computing & Communications with 21.04%.

The worldwide market for Power Semiconductor Switches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 7330 million US$ in 2024, from 5360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Power Semiconductor Switches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3802599-global-power-semiconductor-switches-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Sanken

Nexperia

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Microsemi

Semikron Inc

IXYS

ABB Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Power MOSFETs

IGBTs

Bipolar Power Transistors

Thyristors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial & Power

Consumer

Computing & Communications

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3802599-global-power-semiconductor-switches-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Power Semiconductor Switches Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Power MOSFETs

1.2.2 IGBTs

1.2.3 Bipolar Power Transistors

1.2.4 Thyristors

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.2 Industrial & Power

1.3.3 Consumer

1.3.4 Computing & Communications

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Infineon Technologies AG

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Power Semiconductor Switches Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Infineon Technologies AG Power Semiconductor Switches Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 ON Semiconductor

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Power Semiconductor Switches Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ON Semiconductor Power Semiconductor Switches Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 STMicroelectronics N.V.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Power Semiconductor Switches Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 STMicroelectronics N.V. Power Semiconductor Switches Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Toshiba Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Power Semiconductor Switches Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Toshiba Corporation Power Semiconductor Switches Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Vishay Intertechnology Inc

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Power Semiconductor Switches Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Vishay Intertechnology Inc Power Semiconductor Switches Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Fuji Electric

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Power Semiconductor Switches Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Fuji Electric Power Semiconductor Switches Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

