Pre-Clinical Imaging System Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis by 2026

Imaging Science is a developing field that effects different biomedical research area, for example, oncology, neurology, cardiology, immunology and infection diseases. Pre-clinical imaging systems helps in the monitoring and visualization of animals with respect to cells, tissues, organ, physiological changes and environmental changes taking place inside the animal body. The utilization of small animal models in preclinical studies is a major cornerstone for research and development techniques also pre-clinical imaging technique is filling the gap between the discoveries at molecular level and clinical trials level. The imaging systems that are non-invasive and in vivo have become very important in research area.

The most suitable systems for small animal in vivo imaging application are based on nuclear imaging techniques, optical imaging, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging and computed tomography. Growth of pre-clinical imaging system market is driven by recent advances in pre-clinical imaging system which includes, multi-modality imaging systems which combines more than one imaging principle for better results for example, PET+CT, SPECT+CT combined imaging systems. Also, increased use of small animal research specific imaging systems like, Micro-CT, Micro-MRI, Micro-PET, Micro-SPECT etc. are increasing use of pre-clinical imaging systems in drug development studies, pre-phase-I studies and target identification studies.

Pre-clinical Imaging System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global pre-clinical imaging system market is showing immense growth since the most recent couple of years and this trend is relied upon to proceed in the upcoming years. The global pre-clinical imaging system market is driven by increasing prevalence of different diseases, rising number of pre-clinical imaging systems in in vivo research along with increasing investments by CRO, pharmaceutical industries & biotechnology industries. Also, recent advances in pre-clinical imaging system are increasing use of pre-clinical imaging systems in research field. However, inadequate reimbursement scenario and stringent regulatory impositions may restrict the growth of pre-clinical imaging system market in forecast period.

Pre-clinical Imaging System Market: Segmentation

The global pre-clinical imaging system market has been classified on the basis of imaging systems, reagent, application and end user.

Based on imaging systems, the global pre-clinical imaging system market is divided into following:

Standalone Imaging System Micro-MRI Micro-CT Micro-PET Optical Imaging PAT Ultrasonic Imaging

Multimodal Imaging System PET+SPECT+CT SPECT+MRI PET+MRI PET+CT SPECT+CT



Based on reagent, the global pre-clinical imaging system market is divided into following:

MRI Contrasting Reagents

CT Contrast Reagents

Ultrasound Contrast Reagents

Nuclear Imaging Agents

Optical Imaging Agents

Based on application, the global pre-clinical imaging system market is divided into following:

Epigenetics

Biomarkers

Bio-distribution Studies

Longitudinal Studies

Other

Based on end user, the global pre-clinical imaging system market is divided into following:

Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

Pharmaceutical Industries

Biotechnology Industries

Government and Private Research Institutes

Pre-clinical Imaging System Market: Overview

Based on imaging systems segment, multimodal imaging system segment is expected to dominate the pre-clinical imaging system as this is the new innovation in the market which reducing the time and cost of research with improvement in detection level as compared to standalone imaging systems. Based on reagents segment, MRI reagents and CT reagents together are expected to command the larger share in the global pre-clinical imaging system market due to extensive applications of CT imaging system and MRI imaging system in the research field. Based on end user segment, CROs are expected to dominate the global pre-clinical imaging system market in future due to rising number of CROs and increasing investments by CROs in research field.

Pre-clinical Imaging System Market: Regional Overview

Depending on geographic region, pre-clinical imaging system market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global pre-clinical imaging system market owing to heavy investments in research and development, highly developed research infrastructure, adoption of advanced technologies and favorable reimbursement policies. On other hand, Asia-Pacific pre-clinical imaging system market is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2016-2026 with double digit CAGR index. The growth is driven by ease availability of resources and allocation of funds by government for R&D purpose.

Pre-clinical Imaging System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global pre-clinical imaging system market are Bioscan Inc., Bruker, PerkinElmer Inc. PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Aspect Imaging, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., MR Solutions, LI-COR, Inc., TriFoil Imaging.