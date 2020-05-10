Process Spectroscopy Market – Real-time Insights about Manufacturing Processes Lures Many End-user Industries

Growing emphasis on matching international standards of quality across industries and rising adoption of process technology in the pharmaceutical as well as food and agriculture industries is promoting growth in the global process spectroscopy market. The global process spectroscopy market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The global process spectroscopy market is anticipated to reach US$2005.2 mn in 2025.

There has been several technological developments in Raman spectroscopy such as ability to estimate purity of a compound and a detailed fingerprinting can be derived from Raman spectrum. Moreover, introduction of cloud-based spectroscopy holds diverse opportunities in terms of adoption by various end-use industries.

The next-generation cloud-based spectroscopy has the ability to dynamically scale up and down the resources to be computed so as to match a varying workload. Also, implementation of Process Analytical Technology (PAT) to ensure high quality performance of the final product that provides additional benefits. However, high initial capital investment needed for employing spectroscopic equipment and complications involved in the use of these devices might create challenge for the overall growth of this market.

The process spectroscopy market has been segmented on the basis of technology, end-use industry and region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into near infrared (NIR) spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, fourier transform infrared (FT-IR) spectroscopy and others. In 2016, near infrared (NIR) spectroscopy accounted for maximum share in the total market revenue. However, with increasing popularity of Raman spectroscopy, the market share of NIR spectroscopy is predicted to reduce of the total market revenue in 2025.

The process spectroscopy market has been divided into five regions globally as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America was the largest segment in terms of revenue and hold approximately half of the market in 2016.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate due to the presence of leading market players such as Shimadzu Corporation, Kett Electric Laboratory, Horiba, Ltd., etc. in this region. APAC is expected to be followed by the Middle East and Africa due to technological advancements taking place in field of spectroscopic analysis in these regions.

Other prominent players of the market are Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Foss A/S., Sartorius AG, HORIBA, Ltd., Kett Electric Laboratory, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation among others.