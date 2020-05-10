Racing Clutches Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Racing Clutches Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 117 pages with table and figures in it.

Racing clutches for high-horsepower race track applications and extreme street applications.

Carbon/Carbon: Extremely low inertia, high torque capacity, high heat capacity and smooth engagement characteristics. Found in road racing, endurance racing, off-road and high-performance street applications.

Metallic: The most common clutch type used in road racing and circle track racing. Not recommended for street use.

Cerametallic: Increased clutch modulation through thicker than sintered metallic discs. Provide higher heat capacity through their increased mass. Popular in applications such as rally, hill climb, club racing and street/strip.

Scope of the Report:

The racing clutches market is fragmented with the presence of major key vendors and other prominent vendors. Vendors like Exedy Globalparts, ZF, and AP Racing dominates the market. These companies primarily focus on R and D for transmission, suspension, and drive technology which sets them apart from other vendors. For instance, AP Racing, which is a subsidiary of BREMBO, is one of the top technology experts in the high-performance clutch design and manufacturing.

The worldwide market for Racing Clutches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Racing Clutches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AP Racing

EXEDY Globalparts

ZF

Schaeffler

Valeo

OS Giken

SPEC

Helix Autosport

Ace Racing Clutches

Advanced Clutch Technology

Tilton Engineering

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Carbon/Carbon

Metallic

Cerametallic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

On-roading

Off-roading

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Racing Clutches product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Racing Clutches, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Racing Clutches in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Racing Clutches competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Racing Clutches breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Racing Clutches market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Racing Clutches sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

