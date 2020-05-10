Research Report on Automotive Fastener Market by Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014–2024

The global automotive fastener market is expected to observe an extensive growth in the coming years, owing to shift in focus toward lightweight vehicles and increase use of electronics such as carputers, ignition systems, in-car entertainment systems, and telematics in automobiles. In addition, high production of automobiles across major economies of the world is further expected to benefit the market, during the forecast period. Also, the development of more superior materials and cutting-edge automotive technologies resulting in more advance automotive fasteners is certainly boosting the market.

On the basis of material type, the automotive fastener market has been categorized into stainless steel, plastic, and aluminum. Among these, the market for plastic fasteners is expected to have a significant growth in the coming years, mainly due to the growing demand for lightweight vehicles to increase fuel efficiency. The vehicle weight will be reduced by decreasing the usage of metals such as iron and stainless steel. This will upsurge the use of lightweight materials, such as plastic, which in turn, will boost the demand for plastic fasteners.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific was the largest automotive fastener market, followed by Europe during the historical period, owing to high production of automobiles in this region. China is the world’s largest automobile manufacturer and is one of the major consumers of fastener, attributing to the growth of its market in the region. Furthermore, governments’ regulations and guidelines for lightweight vehicles have prompted to developments in technologies for producing durable and lightweight products in the region.

Automotive Fastener Market Competitive Landscape

The global automotive fastener market is highly fragmented, and competition among its players is fierce. The market is highly price sensitives due to presence of considerable number of small vendors in the market. The competition is expected to be high during the forecast period, owing to low switching cost from metal fastener to plastic fastener. Major key players in the automotive fastener industry are Bulten AB, Phillips Screw Company Inc., Permanent Technologies Inc., Fastener Technology Corporation, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Sundram Fasteners Ltd., and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

