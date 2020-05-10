Research Trades has added a new research report to its repository, “Global Nylon 6 Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025”
The global Nylon 6 market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Nylon 6 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nylon 6 market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- BASF SE
- Honeywell
- Royal DSM N.V
- Lanxess
- Clariant Corporation
- Unitika
- DOMO Chemicals
- Firestone Textiles Company
- Grupa Azoty
- LIBOLON
- Polymeric Resources Corporation
- UBE
- EMS-Grivory
- Shakespeare
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Segment by Type
- Standard Nylon 6
- Reinforced Nylon 6
Segment by Application
- Automotive Industry
- Electronics & Electrical
- Packaging Industry
- Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Nylon 6 Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon 6
1.2 Nylon 6 Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Nylon 6 Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Standard Nylon 6
1.2.3 Reinforced Nylon 6
1.3 Nylon 6 Segment by Application
1.3.1 Nylon 6 Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Electronics & Electrical
1.3.4 Packaging Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.3 Global Nylon 6 Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Nylon 6 Market Size
1.4.1 Global Nylon 6 Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Nylon 6 Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Nylon 6 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Nylon 6 Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Nylon 6 Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Nylon 6 Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Nylon 6 Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Nylon 6 Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Nylon 6 Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Nylon 6 Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Nylon 6 Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Nylon 6 Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Nylon 6 Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Nylon 6 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Nylon 6 Production
3.4.1 North America Nylon 6 Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Nylon 6 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Nylon 6 Production
3.5.1 Europe Nylon 6 Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Nylon 6 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Nylon 6 Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Nylon 6 Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Nylon 6 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Nylon 6 Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Nylon 6 Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Nylon 6 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)