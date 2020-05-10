Sanger Sequencing Service Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: Source BioScience, GenScript, Thermofisher, Nucleics

In 2018, the global Sanger Sequencing Service market size was 220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 350 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

The rapid speed of sequencing attained with modern DNA sequencing technology has been instrumental in the sequencing of the human genome, in the Human Genome Project. Related projects, often by scientific collaboration across continents, have generated the complete DNA sequences the genomes of many animals, plants, and microorganisms.

The Sanger method, also referred to as dideoxynucleotide sequencing or chain termination sequencing, is based on the use of dideoxynucleotide (ddNTP) in addition to the normal nucleotides (dNTP) found in DNA. Dideoxynucleotide are essentially the same as nucleotides except they contain a hydrogen group on the 3’ carbon instead of a hydroxyl group (OH). These modified nucleotides, when integrated into a DNA sequence, prevent the addition of further nucleotides thus stop the elongation of the DNA chain. This occurs because a phosphodiester bond cannot form between the dideoxynucleotide and the next incoming nucleotide, and thus the DNA chain is terminated.

This report analyzes the Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market and gives us the in-depth analysis of the present scenario and the future growth prospects. Simultaneously it also throws light on the overall positive factors.

The key players covered in this study

Source BioScience

GenScript

Thermofisher

Nucleics

GenHunter Corporation

LGC Limited

SciGenom Labs

Fasteris SA

CeMIA SA

Microsynth AG

QuintaraBio

Eurofins

Genewiz

For Sample Report with TOC, Please Visit @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/request-sample/1155373

Market analysis by product type

Ordinary

Special

Market analysis by market

Research Institution

Hospital

Agency

USA ranks the top in terms of market size of Sanger Sequencing Service worldwide, it consists of 22.39% of the national market in 2015. China comes the second, with 21.84% of the global market. Europe occupies 20.40% of the global Sanger Sequencing Service market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 22.29% of the global Sanger Sequencing Service market.

Thermofisher ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Sanger Sequencing Service, occupies 25.14% of the global market share in 2016; While, Eurofins, with a market share of 24.97%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 15.96% of the global market in 2016.

The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Moreover, key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are discussed. Besides, upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also conducted.

Get The Best Discounts Offer of This Report @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/check-discount/1155373

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sanger Sequencing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sanger Sequencing Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Report Includes:-

The report cloaks the market analysis and projection of “Sanger Sequencing Service Market” on a regional as well as global level. The report constitutes qualitative and quantitative valuation by industry analysts, first-hand data, assistance from industry experts along with their most recent verbatim and each industry manufacturers via the market value chain.

The research experts have additionally assessed the in general sales and revenue generation of this particular market. In addition, this report also delivers widespread analysis of root market trends, several governing elements and macro-economic indicators, coupled with market improvements as per every segment.

To Get info on this Report, Do Enquiry Here @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/send-an-enquiry/1155373

About Us:

QY Research Groups is a company that simplifies how analysts and decision makers get industry data for their business. Our unique colossal technology has been developed to offer refined search capabilities designed to exploit the long tail of free market research whilst eliminating irrelevant results. QY Research Groups is the collection of market intelligence products and services on the Web. We offer reports and update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Contact us:

Email- [email protected]

Web- https://www.qyresearchgroups.com