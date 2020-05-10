Sexual Wellness Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Sexual Wellness Market (by product type (condoms, sexual lubricants, sex toys, exotic lingerie and others) and distribution channel (specialty stores, drug stores, supermarkets and hyper markets, online stores and grocery stores), The growing incidence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and HIV infection worldwide is likely to boost the growth of the market) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Sexual Wellness. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Sexual Wellness cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Sexual Wellness growth factors.

The forecast Sexual Wellness Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Sexual Wellness on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global ophthalmology devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The product for sexual wellness includes condoms, sexual lubricants, exotic lingerie and others. The growing incidence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and HIV infection worldwide is likely to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, initiatives taken by the government and NGO’s to promote the use of contraceptives is expected to give significant market growth. Additionally, rising lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community due to the increasing number of people are declaring their sexual orientation is also of the factor boosting the growth of sexual wellness market. Growing concern of personal hygiene is also one of the factors driving the market. Ease of use of online shopping and e-commerce has further facilitated the sales as it provides products discreetly. With the growing interest for innovative sexual wellness products among the youth and their easy availability and purchase through online store will drive the growth of the market in the coming years.In 2017, Ansell launched SKYN condoms worldwide.

Market Segmentation by Product Type And Distribution Channel

The report on global sexual wellness market covers segments such as, product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type the global sexual wellness market is categorized into condoms, sexual lubricants, sex toys, exotic lingerie and others. On the basis of distribution channel the global sexual wellness market is categorized into specialty stores, drug stores, supermarkets and hyper markets, online stores and grocery stores.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sexual wellness market such as, Calvin Klein, Reckitt Benckiser, Ansell, Church & Dwight, Bodywise, BMS Factory, Doc Johnson, Convex Latex, Beijing Aimer and Others.

