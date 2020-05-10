Substation Monitoring System Market Set to Grow Exponentially During the Forecast, 2027

Global Substation Monitoring System Market: Overview

The substation monitoring systems are getting increasingly popular from the past few years due to the features of these systems which enables the end users to configure the entire substation operations themselves. Also, the industries such as oil and gas, mining are increasingly preferring the substation monitoring systems as they are able to generate the tailor-made operations in the substation monitoring as per the required modifications. The substation monitoring system generate the data by measuring, recording and calculating while performing the substation monitoring actions. The data generated includes the indications, settings and diagnostic information available in the protection and control terminals.

The vendors of the substation monitoring are increasingly focusing on delivering the industry-specific systems as the demand for Substation monitoring system is growing rapidly across different industry verticals due to the increasing requirement for reduction in electrical transmission and distribution losses in the industrial operations. With the changing industry scenarios and their dynamic demand, the substation monitoring systems can be used either locally at the station or remotely via a modem. This monitoring is designed by utilizing a public telephone network or a standard TCP/IP network for remote use.

Global Substation Monitoring System Market: Drivers and Restraint

The prime factors responsible for the increasing demand of the substation monitoring systems is the rising requirement for the improvising the quality along with the operational efficiency while performing the substation monitoring operations. Also, the other benefits of the substation monitoring systems include the improvising the production, high uptime and others are also contributing to the driving force of the substation monitoring system market. The substation monitoring systems are also delivering an ease in monitoring and controlling the industrial process from local as well as remote locations, such factors are also, contributing in the growth of the substation monitoring systems market at global level. Moreover, increasing need for eliminating the electricity losses occurred through the monitoring is driving the growth of the substation monitoring system market.

The industry verticals such as an energy and power utilities are constantly focusing on minimizing the distribution and transmission losses during the industrial operations, which is fueling the demand for substation monitoring systems. On the other hand lack of awareness about the benefits of the substation monitoring systems and slower adoption rate in developing countries is one of the major challenges faced by the substation monitoring systems market in the forecast period.

Global Substation Monitoring System Market: Segmentation

The global market for the Substation Monitoring System is segmented on the basis of the components, industry, and sectors

Segmentation on the basis of component

The Substation Monitoring System market is segmented on the basis of the component. This segmentation includes the Software and Hardware. The substation monitoring systems are implemented using the components.

Segmentation on the basis of Industry

This segmentation is performed on the basis of the type of industry verticals using these substation monitoring systems. The industry segment includes the Oil & Gas, Steel, Utility, transportation, Mining, and others. The industries are using the substation monitoring for maintaining and monitoring the work locations.

Segmentation on the basis of sector

This segmentation is performed on the basis of sectors for which the substation monitoring systems are utilized. The sectors segment includes the transmission and distribution segment.

Global Substation Monitoring System Market: Industry Key Players

The players offering substation monitoring system are ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Eaton, Nova Tech, Cisco Systems, Inc., LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED and Crompton Greaves. The key vendors are constantly focusing on new technological advancements in the substation monitoring systems to enhance the product offerings. Also, the companies are focusing on the strategies such as partnership, acquisitions, and mergers for geographical expansions.

