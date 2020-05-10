Supercapacitor Market – Popular Trends & Technological advancements to Watch Out for Near Future

The global supercapacitor market was valued at US$ 5,979.67Mn in 2016 and is projected to register compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 15.24% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Supercapacitor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” Go green revolution adopted across the globe is one of the primary factors responsible for the robust growth of the supercapacitor market globally.

Moreover, rising cost of fossil fuels and excessive carbon emissions are also expected to pave the way for alternative means of power supply across different application segments especially in automobiles and consumer electronics segments. Initiatives taken by different governments to reduce CO 2 emission and to encourage sustainable consumption are predicted to drive the supercapacitor market in the coming years. In addition, inclination of different enterprises toward producing and storing energy from renewable sources owing to extensive depletion of natural resources is also anticipated to trigger the demand for supercapacitors globally.

The global supercapacitor market is segmented on the basis of application, product, type, and geography. By application, the supercapacitor market has been bifurcated into automotive and transportation, industrial, energy, consumer electronics, and others. The others segment includes application of supercapacitors in aerospace, military, and sensor technologies.

On the basis of product, the supercapacitor market is segmented into double layer supercapacitor, pseudocapacitor, and hybrid capacitor. Based on type, the market can be classified into supercapacitor module, supercapacitor weldable cells, and board mounted supercapacitor. Geographically, the supercapacitor market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The key players operating in the global supercapacitor market are Maxwell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Electronic Devices Co. Ltd. (Japan), Cap-XX (Australia), and Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan) among others.

